Insider Selling: Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) SVP Sells 1,800 Shares of Stock

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) SVP Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $21,366.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,373,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,301,806.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Carl Walkey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Neoleukin Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, February 24th, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $21,852.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $31,752.00.

Neoleukin Therapeutics stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.43. 252,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,802. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.63. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13. The stock has a market cap of $479.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NLTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 328.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.