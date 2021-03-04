Insider Selling: Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Major Shareholder Sells $7,999,997.28 in Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 552,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $7,999,997.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ NKLA traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.03. 15,385,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,709,463. Nikola Co. has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $93.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.88.

Get Nikola alerts:

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Research analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nikola in the 4th quarter worth about $260,013,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Nikola in the 4th quarter worth about $1,602,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Nikola by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 271,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 179,440 shares during the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nikola in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Nikola in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NKLA. Evercore ISI began coverage on Nikola in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Nikola in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upgraded Nikola from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Nikola in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.