Insider Selling: Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) EVP Sells 5,388 Shares of Stock

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total transaction of $1,050,983.28.

Shares of Nordson stock traded down $3.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $191.47. 333,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,275. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $96.46 and a 52 week high of $216.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.48 and its 200-day moving average is $195.83.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $526.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.08 million. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nordson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,180,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 541,537.0% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 541,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,897,000 after buying an additional 541,537 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Nordson by 378.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 671,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,048,000 after buying an additional 531,379 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 324,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,264,000 after buying an additional 101,937 shares during the period. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in Nordson by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 246,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,059,000 after acquiring an additional 98,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

