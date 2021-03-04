Insider Selling: PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) EVP Sells 75,269 Shares of Stock

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,303,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Adele Louise Pentland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 17th, Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of PayPal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,898,260.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $15.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $239.07. 18,576,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,197,750. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $279.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $262.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.75.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in PayPal by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Raymond James raised their target price on PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research raised their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

