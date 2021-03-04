Insider Selling: PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Insider Sells 1,986 Shares of Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $32,888.16.

NYSE PBF traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.31. 7,436,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,260,655. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $19.37.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($1.12). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.82.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

