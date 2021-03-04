Insider Selling: Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) CFO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $4,694,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX traded down $1.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.34. 2,902,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,649,040. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $34.80 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.13. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.42). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

