Insider Selling: Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Major Shareholder Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 20,000 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Viii Lp Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Spark Networks alerts:

On Monday, March 1st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $57,100.00.

On Friday, February 26th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $57,700.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $62,000.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $63,800.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $66,900.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $74,200.00.

On Friday, February 12th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $72,900.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $80,200.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $70,800.00.

On Friday, February 5th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $64,100.00.

NYSEAMERICAN LOV traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $4.97. 382,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,112. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average is $4.62. Spark Networks SE has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $8.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOV. Osmium Partners LLC lifted its stake in Spark Networks by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 2,441,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,937,000 after purchasing an additional 509,039 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in Spark Networks by 82.6% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,265,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after buying an additional 572,234 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Spark Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 282.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 144,852 shares during the period.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Jdate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.