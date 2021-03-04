Insider Selling: SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) CFO Sells 31,460 Shares of Stock

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) CFO Manavendra Sial sold 31,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $1,174,716.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,939.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

SunPower stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.27. 6,410,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,855,045. SunPower Co. has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $57.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.51 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunPower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SunPower in the fourth quarter worth about $18,782,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in SunPower by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 137,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SunPower in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in SunPower by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 148,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 21,182 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SunPower by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the period. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.