Insider Selling: SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) EVP Sells 38,831 Shares of Stock

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) EVP Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey sold 38,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $1,450,337.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,132.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SunPower stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,410,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,855,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.51 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. SunPower Co. has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $57.52.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 256.87% and a net margin of 4.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter worth $55,673,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the third quarter worth $22,590,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 23,074.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,165,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 1,160,620 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 365.6% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter worth $18,782,000. 45.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPWR shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on SunPower from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on SunPower from $20.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SunPower from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on SunPower in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.