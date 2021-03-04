Insider Selling: Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Major Shareholder Sells 1,172,909 Shares of Stock

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,172,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $13,289,058.97. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

TEN stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.90. 1,875,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,513. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.54. Tenneco Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $12.94.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.66. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tenneco by 26.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 40,678 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 14.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 273.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco in the third quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Tenneco by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,702 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

