Insider Selling: The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Sells 8,203 Shares of Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 8,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.52, for a total transaction of $6,788,146.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,473,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Terry Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 12th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 41,596 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.18, for a total transaction of $35,946,431.28.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,515 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.65, for a total transaction of $23,164,829.75.

On Thursday, January 28th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 54,447 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.98, for a total transaction of $43,447,617.06.

On Monday, February 1st, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 48,009 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $793.54, for a total transaction of $38,097,061.86.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 320 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.35, for a total transaction of $260,912.00.

On Thursday, December 24th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 928 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $942.71, for a total transaction of $874,834.88.

NASDAQ:TTD traded down $55.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $640.16. 2,123,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,025. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $818.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $706.72. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $136.00 and a one year high of $972.80. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 219.23, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $985.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $768.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $414,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Draper Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $2,493,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

