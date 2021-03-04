Insider Selling: The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Sells 8,203 Shares of Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 8,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.52, for a total transaction of $6,788,146.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,473,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Jeffrey Terry Green also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 12th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 41,596 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.18, for a total transaction of $35,946,431.28.
- On Tuesday, February 16th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,515 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.65, for a total transaction of $23,164,829.75.
- On Thursday, January 28th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 54,447 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.98, for a total transaction of $43,447,617.06.
- On Monday, February 1st, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 48,009 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $793.54, for a total transaction of $38,097,061.86.
- On Wednesday, January 13th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 320 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.35, for a total transaction of $260,912.00.
- On Thursday, December 24th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 928 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $942.71, for a total transaction of $874,834.88.
NASDAQ:TTD traded down $55.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $640.16. 2,123,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,025. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $818.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $706.72. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $136.00 and a one year high of $972.80. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 219.23, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.
Several analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $985.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $768.60.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $414,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Draper Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $2,493,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.
About The Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
