Insider Selling: TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Chairman Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,466. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:TRS traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $31.69. 207,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,495. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.59. TriMas Co. has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $36.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. TriMas had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $188.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that TriMas Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,442,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 272.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 49,011 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

