Insider Selling: TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Insider Sells 1,681 Shares of Stock

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) insider Joshua A. Sherbin sold 1,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $54,212.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TRS traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.69. 207,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.59. TriMas Co. has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $36.62.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $188.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. TriMas’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TriMas Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,442,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in TriMas by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in TriMas by 272.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 49,011 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

