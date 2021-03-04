Insider Selling: TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Insider Sells 20,110 Shares of Stock

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) insider Joshua A. Sherbin sold 20,110 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $659,406.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of TriMas stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.69. The stock had a trading volume of 207,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,495. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.73 and its 200 day moving average is $28.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 0.80. TriMas Co. has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $36.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. TriMas had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $188.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. TriMas’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TriMas Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.
TriMas Company Profile
TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.
