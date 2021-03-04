Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,450 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 63,020 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.70% of Insight Enterprises worth $18,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000.

In other news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $624,975.00. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

NSIT stock opened at $86.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.39. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $88.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.54.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.26. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.84%. Research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

