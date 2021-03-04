Insight Protocol Price Reaches $0.0095 on Top Exchanges (INX)

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 4th. One Insight Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Insight Protocol has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. Insight Protocol has a total market cap of $1.74 million and $294,068.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00057706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $374.25 or 0.00776665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008731 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00026719 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00032365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00061123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00044770 BTC.

Insight Protocol Profile

Insight Protocol (INX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 tokens. Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en . Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Insight Protocol

