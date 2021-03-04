Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,256 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.6% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $122.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.61.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

