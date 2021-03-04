Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $36.04 Million

Equities research analysts expect Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) to announce $36.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.00 million and the highest is $38.81 million. Inspire Medical Systems reported sales of $21.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $186.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $184.50 million to $187.87 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $262.51 million, with estimates ranging from $246.06 million to $291.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The business had revenue of $46.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INSP. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.50.

In other news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $571,590.00. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 30,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total transaction of $5,498,562.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $48,958,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 3,769.3% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 28,722 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $231.53 on Thursday. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $40.53 and a one year high of $252.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 14.67 and a quick ratio of 14.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.80 and a beta of 1.71.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

