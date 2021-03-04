Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,902,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,473,000 after purchasing an additional 133,064 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 432,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,837,000 after purchasing an additional 61,555 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,436,000 after purchasing an additional 44,418 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 195.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 63,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 41,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 98,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,452,000 after buying an additional 38,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 30,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total value of $5,498,562.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $571,590.00. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

INSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

NYSE INSP opened at $231.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.80 and a beta of 1.71. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.53 and a 52 week high of $252.25. The company has a current ratio of 14.67, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $46.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.20 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.