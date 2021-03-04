Insureum (ISR) 1-Day Volume Hits $393,476.00

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. Insureum has a total market cap of $3.14 million and $393,476.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insureum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Insureum has traded 68.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00055680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00009513 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $348.87 or 0.00739775 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00026188 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00031711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00060511 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00043274 BTC.

Insureum Profile

ISR is a token. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 tokens. The official website for Insureum is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insureum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

