INT (INT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.31 Million

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. During the last seven days, INT has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. INT has a market cap of $3.31 million and approximately $731,949.00 worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INT coin can now be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00055998 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00009787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.56 or 0.00750959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00026546 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00031591 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00060546 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00043470 BTC.

INT Profile

INT (INT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . The official website for INT is intchain.io

Buying and Selling INT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INT using one of the exchanges listed above.

