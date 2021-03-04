Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s 8th Largest Position

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,694 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,080 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 2.3% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.89. The company had a trading volume of 979,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,927,320. The stock has a market cap of $243.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $65.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.06 and its 200-day moving average is $51.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

