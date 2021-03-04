Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Increased by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,799 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTC stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.48. The stock had a trading volume of 551,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,927,320. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $65.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $241.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.69.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

