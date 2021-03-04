Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 82.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 778,499 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,571,856 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $38,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTC. DZ Bank raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group set a $71.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,720,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,927,320. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $65.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.