Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.60.

IBKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $76.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 0.84. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $33.70 and a 12 month high of $77.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.40 and its 200 day moving average is $57.45.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.50 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. Equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $316,240.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,648,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,176,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 4,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $269,884.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,355,809 shares of company stock worth $89,748,846. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.