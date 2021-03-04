Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Stock Price Down 6.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) dropped 6.8% during trading on Thursday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $52.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $19.16 and last traded at $19.33. Approximately 1,927,729 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,146,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $53,662.71. 23.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 512.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 537.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $638.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.95.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.03). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 106.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

