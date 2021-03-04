Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,535.71

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,535.71 ($20.06) and traded as high as GBX 1,841 ($24.05). Intermediate Capital Group shares last traded at GBX 1,820 ($23.78), with a volume of 824,929 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intermediate Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,607.33 ($21.00).

The firm has a market cap of £5.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,784.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,535.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.29.

In other news, insider Vijay Bharadia sold 4,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,726 ($22.55), for a total transaction of £76,168.38 ($99,514.48). Also, insider Davies of Abersoch bought 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,688 ($22.05) per share, for a total transaction of £37,608.64 ($49,135.93).

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

