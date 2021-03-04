International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up about 0.8% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of International Business Machines worth $93,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $969,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 192,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,260,000 after buying an additional 13,988 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $1.35 on Thursday, reaching $121.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,330,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $135.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

