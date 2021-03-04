International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Shares Down 7.6%

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) shares traded down 7.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.38 and last traded at $16.84. 4,467,274 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 2,579,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.23.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Union Gaming Research raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.28.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.34.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGT. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,212 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $846,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 242.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 16,918 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period.
International Game Technology Company Profile (NYSE:IGT)
International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.
