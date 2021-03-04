International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Shares Down 7.6%

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) shares traded down 7.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.38 and last traded at $16.84. 4,467,274 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 2,579,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Union Gaming Research raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.28.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.34.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($1.22). International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGT. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,212 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $846,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 242.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 16,918 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

