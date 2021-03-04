International General Insurance (IGIC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:IGIC opened at $7.88 on Thursday. International General Insurance has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $11.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.53.

Get International General Insurance alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of International General Insurance in a research report on Sunday, November 15th.

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance segments. It offers a portfolio of specialty lines insurance products and services for energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, casualty, financial institutions, and marine liability.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for International General Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International General Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.