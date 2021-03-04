InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPV) Short Interest Update

InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 393,000 shares, an increase of 75.1% from the January 28th total of 224,500 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPV. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in InterPrivate Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in InterPrivate Acquisition by 978.4% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,894,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,221 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in InterPrivate Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $568,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterPrivate Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,798,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of InterPrivate Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. 54.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InterPrivate Acquisition alerts:

Shares of InterPrivate Acquisition stock traded down $1.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.55. 2,306,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,836. InterPrivate Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $21.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.61.

Interprivate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on the merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for InterPrivate Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterPrivate Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.