Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.88

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.88 and traded as high as C$14.09. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$13.95, with a volume of 339,310 shares traded.

IIP.UN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.74, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 4.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.27.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0271 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 10.93%.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

