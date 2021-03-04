Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.31

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.31 and traded as high as $6.55. Intevac shares last traded at $6.38, with a volume of 122,043 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Get Intevac alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.31. The stock has a market cap of $153.69 million, a P/E ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Intevac had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 4.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intevac, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Intevac by 279.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Intevac by 434.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intevac in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Intevac by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,856 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.