Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.31

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.31 and traded as high as $6.55. Intevac shares last traded at $6.38, with a volume of 122,043 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.31. The stock has a market cap of $153.69 million, a P/E ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 0.96.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Intevac by 279.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Intevac by 434.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intevac in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Intevac by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,856 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC)
Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.
