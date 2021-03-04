Intrust Bank NA Acquires 33,946 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 310,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,946 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 16.2% of Intrust Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Intrust Bank NA owned 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $106,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 203.8% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $349.33. The company had a trading volume of 351,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,173. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $362.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.55.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

