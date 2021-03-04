Intrust Bank NA Acquires 7,399 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPEM. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 242,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after acquiring an additional 49,583 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 116,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 15,307 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 56,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 12,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 113,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter.

SPEM traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.37. The company had a trading volume of 48,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,900. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.64. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $47.56.

