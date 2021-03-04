Intrust Bank NA Buys 1,736 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.1% of Intrust Bank NA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $129.84. The company had a trading volume of 575,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,098,433. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.65. The company has a market cap of $179.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.
A number of brokerages have commented on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.78.
PepsiCo Profile
PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.
