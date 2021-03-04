Intrust Bank NA Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,068 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 359.5% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,094,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897,647 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,753,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,678 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,330,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,788,000 after acquiring an additional 218,753 shares in the last quarter. David Loasby increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. David Loasby now owns 3,108,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,889,000 after acquiring an additional 77,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,592,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,161,000 after acquiring an additional 112,186 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.46. 392,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,246,126. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $37.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.46 and a 200 day moving average of $32.97.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.