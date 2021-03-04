Intrust Bank NA Has $3.15 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,411 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,107 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Comcast by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 10,303 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 262,373 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,137,000 after acquiring an additional 11,514 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Comcast by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 151,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 19,588 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,635,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,374,959. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.23. The company has a market capitalization of $249.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $54.79.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist increased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

