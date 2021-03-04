Intrust Bank NA Has $3.34 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Intrust Bank NA increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 230.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,513 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Intrust Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.9% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.35. 464,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,390,779. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $67.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.