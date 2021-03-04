Intrust Bank NA Purchases 23,881 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,881 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 1.7% of Intrust Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $10,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 693.6% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

BATS USMV traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.88. 5,325,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.93.

