Intrust Bank NA Purchases 47,243 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Intrust Bank NA grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 300.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,243 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 0.7% of Intrust Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 579.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.02. The stock had a trading volume of 328,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,057,678. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $141.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

