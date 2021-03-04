Intrust Bank NA Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA grew its stake in Pfizer by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 840,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,832,000 after acquiring an additional 73,451 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,735,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,409,000 after acquiring an additional 310,417 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 238,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 484,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 29,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.57. 1,114,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,573,867. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $192.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.89.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

