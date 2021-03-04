Intrust Bank NA Raises Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up 1.1% of Intrust Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $7,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS MTUM traded down $6.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $158.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,812,724 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.44.

