Intrust Bank NA Reduces Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Intrust Bank NA cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.39. The company had a trading volume of 901,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,657,207. The stock has a market cap of $204.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.40. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $105.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.62.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

