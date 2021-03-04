Intrust Bank NA Sells 1,101 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $202.95. 53,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,272,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.54. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,725.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,448 shares of company stock worth $771,029. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.82.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

