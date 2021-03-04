Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by South State CORP.

South State CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $19.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $707.37. 21,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,060. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $767.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $744.22. The company has a market cap of $83.27 billion, a PE ratio of 82.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $736.75.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $163,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total value of $8,466,200.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,222 shares of company stock worth $30,629,156 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

