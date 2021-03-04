Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, an increase of 90.1% from the January 28th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BSMM opened at $25.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.43. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $25.52.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSMM. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 36,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 287,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after buying an additional 93,519 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.