Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, an increase of 94.6% from the January 28th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:PFM traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $32.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,296. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $33.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.41.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 8,638 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,596,000 after purchasing an additional 179,445 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

