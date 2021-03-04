Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 76.2% from the January 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PDP traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,655. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $93.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.65 and its 200-day moving average is $85.06.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,179,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,478,000 after purchasing an additional 555,942 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 17,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $18,231,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.