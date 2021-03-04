Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,256 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $29,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Family Capital Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 6,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $6.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $303.08. The company had a trading volume of 8,756,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,859,355. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $338.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $324.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.16.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

